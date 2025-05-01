Nushrratt Bharuccha Stuns in a Chic White Bodycon Dress

The sleek silhouette hugged her frame perfectly, while the unique patch detailing on one side of the shoulder added a stylish and contemporary touch to the ensemble.

Keeping her accessories minimal yet striking, Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for diamond hanging earrings that added sparkle to her look. She paired them with matching rings, ensuring a cohesive and refined aesthetic that complemented her dress beautifully.

For her beauty look, Nushrratt Bharuccha took a classic and radiant approach. She did her hair in a neat bun, emphasizing her sharp features. Her makeup featured golden shimmery eyeshadow blended seamlessly with smoky liner and bold kajal, creating a mesmerizing and dramatic effect. She chose a brown lip shade that added warmth and depth to balance the look, enhancing her natural beauty.

This stunning appearance again proves why Nushrratt Bharuccha is a true fashion icon. The combination of a clean and structured dress, dazzling accessories, and flawless makeup made this one of her most effortlessly glamorous looks. Whether on the red carpet or at an exclusive event, she continues to redefine elegance with her impeccable style and undeniable charm.