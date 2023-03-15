Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi is currently rated highly as one of the most loved original shows in the country right now. It is currently streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and well, the show has managed to touch hearts of innumerable people all over the country. It is no hidden fact that people get inspired from what they watch on-screen. While some influence is positive, some influence can also lead to negative actions. Well, something similar happened with Indian Youtuber Joravar Singh Khalsi.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, the Gurugram Police arrested Joravar and three of his associated for posting a video on social media in which they were seen driving rashly on the Golf course road by hurling fake currency notes from the car boot. This was in regards to imitating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi web series. An FIR has reportedly been registered against Khalsi and his friend under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 283 (obstruction in public way) of IPC at Sushant Lok Police station. Check out the viral video below –

Watch | YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi arrested for Instagram reel enacting scene from Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’ in #Gurgaonhttps://t.co/PkW0vjKD2l pic.twitter.com/yU90Q19Zsg — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) March 14, 2023

