The Unthinkable Happened: Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor share a hug & talk at length after years!

A moment that no one saw coming took place at the IIFA press conference when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor came together on stage, sharing a warm hug. Their exchange didn’t stop there, as a video surfaced showing the two engaged in an animated conversation, sharing smiles and laughter.

Their interaction became the highlight of the event, considering their history. The two were once one of Bollywood’s most talked-about couples, having been in a long-term relationship in the early 2000s. Their romance began shortly after Shahid’s debut in Ishq Vishk and lasted for several years before they parted ways around the release of their hit film Jab We Met.

Since then, both have moved on in their personal lives. Shahid is now married to Mira Rajput, with whom he shares two daughters, while Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two sons. Though they have maintained professionalism over the years, they have rarely been seen interacting in public, making this moment significant for fans who followed their journey.

The two had previously appeared in Udta Punjab, but they did not have scenes together. Over the years, they have attended the same events but never shared the stage or had visible interactions. This time, however, their casual yet friendly conversation became a major talking point.

View Instagram Post 1: The Unthinkable Happened: Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor share a hug & talk at length after years!

Fans and media alike have been buzzing about the rare reunion, with many reminiscing about their past. Their brief but unexpected camaraderie at IIFA has certainly stirred nostalgia and sparked curiosity about whether this marks a new phase in their equation.