Ishaan Khatter on a possible collaboration with Shahid Kapoor & what interests him

Ishaan Khatter is enthusiastic about the idea of sharing screen space with his brother, Shahid Kapoor. He recently expressed that working alongside Shahid would be an exciting opportunity, and he would be eager to take on such a project.

When asked if he had a particular genre in mind for a collaboration, Ishaan shared that the film industry is unpredictable, making it difficult to plan ahead. He emphasized that both he and Shahid rely heavily on instinct when choosing their projects. Despite their family connection, Ishaan stated that they respect each other’s careers and give one another the independence to make their own choices.

He also mentioned that if they were to work together, it would be a meaningful experience for both of them. More importantly, he hoped that such a film would also be special for audiences. Reflecting on his debut as a child actor in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, where he shared screen space with Shahid, he expressed excitement about the prospect of collaborating again as an adult.

Ishaan further noted that he would not be concerned about the genre, as the opportunity to act alongside his brother would be compelling enough. He explained that the prospect of performing in front of the camera with Shahid would be something he would approach with full enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Ishaan is preparing for his upcoming project, The Royals, in which he stars opposite Bhumi Pednekar. With multiple projects in the pipeline, fans are eager to see if a film featuring both brothers will come to fruition in the near future.