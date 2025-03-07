Too Hot to Handle! Tara Sutaria & Ishaan Khatter’s Magical Chemistry Set New Goals

The stunning Tara Sutaria is back with a bang. The actress is paired opposite the charming Ishaan Khattar for a new song, Pyaar Aata Hai. The song’s teaser was released a day ago, and it is already creating a lot of buzz on the internet owing to the sizzling chemistry between the two. Tara and Ishaan’s pairing is indeed a treat to watch.

The teaser shows a glimpse of Ishaan romancing Tara in a dreamy set of mountains covered in white snow. Their intimate scene posing in blue attire sets a romantic mood. This new couple is stealing the spotlight with their sizzling chemistry, setting an alert for fans. Amidst the breathtaking scenic moment, Ishaan poses with Ishaan on a boat, hugging Tara from the backside, creating an oh-so-wow moment.

Ever since the song’s poster was released, Tara and Ishaan’s chemistry in the photo has left fans surprised and anticipating. Today, both stars shared a photo of themselves hugging each other, building anticipation for what is stored in the song. Their on-screen romance also hints at their off-screen bond. Ishaan asked his fans to be ready to be mesmerized, saying, “Your playlist is about to get a whole lot more romantic.”

Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming song, Pyaar Aata Hai, will be released tomorrow, 7 March 2025. Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal have sung the song. It is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.