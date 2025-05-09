The Royals Review: A Glossy Fashionable ‘Sa’ga

As goes the name The Royals, helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the thematically perfect web series serves it right. You see the royalty in it, with an infused, bombarding bloom of colours and glamour. What goes missing is the real story behind it, almost thriving on a ‘go with the flow’ narrative. Which apparently might not seem lucrative to you, but it also looks like a freshening script to scrutinise.

It opens with a bang. We see Ishaan Khatter as Aviraaj Singh, the Maharaja with his white horse. This wide-open, dreamy sequence that oozes off with a classic fantasy. Swaying along the sea, you get the thrill right at the hook of the inception of the series. Follows Bhumi Pednekar, as Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, the evolving CEO of WorkPotato, who goes for a run to clear her unclear mind. The establishment looks fine at its best; almost feels like the Royals meeting the corporates, with weaving romance. I could immediately recall Khoobsurat, a similar love story of the royals and ‘aam ladki.’

Shall not spit an untruth, The Royals looked sweet to eyes. The coquettish interactions between Sophia and Aviraaj, give you the due butterflies that you demanded. And it’s been a long time since we got to dote on a rom-com. ‘The Royals’ fills that void. Sophia and Aviraaj bump into each other at an award function, where Sophia attends to receive the best ‘entrepreneur’ award, and Aviraaj happens to be a VIP guest, getting shot for a magazine cover. Immediate sparks, and you now follow them to see what they bring together for you to read between the lines.

Their destinies struck again, as Sophia is in a rush to attempt her dream ‘The Royal B&B’ and is on a hungry quest for palaces in Rajasthan, and there she lands in Motibag Palace, in Morpur, with her team. And the narrative takes its escalation right after it.

Now, we see more layers to the characters. We meet The Royals, the family. But what remains faltered that the Royals are just there, there’s nothing more to it. Something Zeenat Aman, the grandmother, Rajmata Bhagyashri says in a moment, ‘Humlog kuch karte nahi hai, humlog bus hain.’ And that almost summarised the purpose of the series. But Maaji wins the 2025 game. Someone the Gen-Z shall love. Maaji perfectly reflects on the Gen-Z dilemmas and delusion with a joint in hand.

What we see in the layers of the script, is how it isn’t always grand and all riches among The Royals. Struggles, chaos in relationships, the differences in the cultures, the ‘parampara’ all substantiate the very nature of what the story tried to portray. But, yes, superficially. We see mostly colours. Top-notch characters, draped with gazing vanity, something you definitely can’t take your eyes off. We also see amplified drama of the ‘ex-es.’ Perfectly ‘aesthetic,’ ‘glossy’ ‘feministic’, and ‘flashy,’ the series gives you a dual thought of whether to like it or unlike The Royals.

Revamping the song ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi,’ seizes your interest, however. We see a lot of modern-day elements, a bit of Hollywoodish influence too. Now, I can tell why Bhumi Pednekar called it modern-day Bridgerton. Because it grasps the nuances, quite fair. Lastly, we applaud Sumukhi Suresh for adding her ever gorgeous comic timing.

The Royals gives you mixed feelings. Does not have very high-end expectations, but it still demands a watch.

IWMBuzz rates it 2.5 stars.