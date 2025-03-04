Ishaan Khatter to romance Tara Sutaria in ‘Pyaar Aata Hai’

Bollywood actors Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria will soon be seen together in a new music video. Fans who have been waiting to see them collaborate can finally look forward to their on-screen pairing. The project, titled Pyaar Aata Hai, features their first appearance in a music video together.

The first look of the song has been released, showing Ishaan and Tara in an embrace against a snowy backdrop. The visuals suggest a classic love story, bringing a romantic setting to life. The song is backed by Play DMF and produced by Anshul Garg.

Rito Riba and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices to the track. With Rito Riba’s signature style and Shreya Ghoshal’s melodious singing, the composition aims to capture deep emotions. The song was filmed in Kashmir, using its natural beauty to enhance the storytelling. The production has focused on creating a visually appealing and emotionally engaging experience.

This marks a new venture for both Ishaan and Tara, who have been part of various film projects but have not previously worked together. Their pairing has already sparked interest, and expectations are high for their chemistry on screen.

With a combination of scenic locations, a fresh on-screen duo, and experienced playback singers, Pyaar Aata Hai is already gaining attention. The song is expected to release soon, and fans are eager to see how the actors bring the narrative to life. As anticipation builds, the video is set to be a notable addition to the growing trend of cinematic music singles in Bollywood.