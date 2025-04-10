‘Jaat’ Review: Sunny Deol Delivers A Masala Mayhem

Jaat

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Cast: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Ayesha Khan, Upendra Limaye & more

Directed by: Gopichand Malineni

Produced by: Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory, and Zee Studios

The story kicks off in the chaotic jungles of Sri Lanka in 2009, where Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga, a former LTTE member, stumbles upon buried treasure in the aftermath of war. His greed for gold sets in motion a brutal reign of terror as he smuggles it into India, building a criminal empire fuelled by bloodshed. Alongside his ruthless brother Somulu (Vineet Kumar Singh), Ranatunga exploits the vulnerable East Coast political landscape, terrorizing locals with his growing influence. It’s at this point that Sunny Deol’s Jaat enters, a mysterious figure whose laid-back demeanor belies the storm of vengeance within him. What ensues is a violent clash between good and evil, drawing inspiration from the Ramayana, with Jaat embodying Lord Ram’s quest for justice against Ranatunga’s Ravana.

The brutality is off the charts here with Jaat and there is no room for subtlety here. Severed heads and bodies, bloodshed, gore, women being exploited and brutalised – it’s all visually out there. It would have made much bigger and impact by showcasing the analogy of the clash between a modern Ram and Ravana as an underlying layer which would have been enough to create the impact but instead director Gopichand Malineni doesn’t believe in any of that. He legitimately creates a large scale Jai Shri Ram song centred around devotees ready to be in board on the Ayodhya special which is also the entry of Sunny Deol into the film.

The one thing you cannot discount Sunny Deol for is looking handsome and macho at this age and selling his stunts and action work well. The little nuggets of him going meta with that dhai kilo haath reference and some other instances make up for some of more entertaining moments. Like you love Deol usually, he is shouting, dismantling equipment like it is nothing, holding a moving jeep without batting an eyelid. In one of the scenes, Deol is relentlessly asking for a sorry and while it is funny to a certain extent, it gets rather irritating later because it literally goes on for about 20-25 minutes. Nevertheless, as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, his transformation from a calm traveler to a relentless avenger is an intense, captivating journey.

The Sout-ifcation of the Hindi film industry when there are these collaborations aee somewhat fun, somewhat entertaining but somewhat perplexing as well.

Randeep Hooda gets his villainous act in place and exhibits the required menace as Ranatunga. Vineet Kumar Singh, who seemingly can do no wrong lately yet again brings the much-needed gravitas to the over-the-topness in his first negative role, delivering a menacing portrayal of Somulu. It is Regina Cassandra though who springs in a surprise and gets to go crazy herself and have some fun as Ranatunga’s wife, whose cold elegance masks a ruthless ambition.

Jaat goes well in the technical departments especially given you have created a mass feast with thumping music and a dim treatment with the cinematography.

With larger-than-life performances, a story that does grab you by the collar and the obvious South flavor that underlines the entire film, it is a powerhouse.

It somehow contrasts the serene coastal landscapes with the brutal, dark underworld of the film’s criminals. The action scenes, particularly Deol’s intense, raw fight sequences, creating the atmosphere needed. The soundtrack complements the narrative, mixing traditional Indian sounds with contemporary beats, enhancing the film’s emotional beats and keeping the tension palpable.

At its core, Jaat is more than just a violent action thriller – more than violent even. Sometimes gory and graphic,

It’s a biting critique of systemic corruption, political power struggles, and the exploitation of the common man. The film doesn’t shy away from portraying the raw reality of life under oppression, making its social commentary powerful and thought-provoking. The battle for justice, both personal and institutional, takes center stage as Jaat fights not just for revenge but for a greater cause—against tyranny and corruption.

After a ‘sorry bol’ ladden first half, Jaat infuses a gazillion things in the second half and it is convoluted but still lens the much-needed gravitas, layering and core emotions to adrenaline-filled feature.

Jaat is an experience you’ll feel in your bones. With larger-than-life performances, a story that does grab you by the collar and the obvious South flavor that underlines the entire film, it is a powerhouse. It does celebrate everything about Indian mass cinema—it’s loud, proud, and unabashed.