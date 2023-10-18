Movies | Celebrities

[Photos] Regina Cassandra Looks Spectacular In Satin Gown And Diamond Earrings

Regina Cassandra is known for her fashion choices. This time, she shows her top-notch style in the satin gown paired with diamond earrings. Check out the photos below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Oct,2023 20:00:44
[Photos] Regina Cassandra Looks Spectacular In Satin Gown And Diamond Earrings 862452

Regina Cassandra is a popular actress in South Indian cinema. Through her amazing performance on screen, she has carved her niche in the business. Besides her acting career, she has garnered massive love for her stylish wardrobe collection. In the latest photos, the diva shows her top-notch style in a satin gown.

Regina Cassandra’s Spectacular Glam In Satin Gown

Stunning! Regina Cassandra is rocking this look. With her strong attitude and expression, she elevates her classy glam in a satin gown from the John And Ananth clothing brand. The one-shoulder pattern looks captivating, followed by a long, shiny skirt. The unique pallu drape gives her outfit a desi touch. In the shiny look, Regina balances elegance and charm.

[Photos] Regina Cassandra Looks Spectacular In Satin Gown And Diamond Earrings 862450

But that’s not all! Regina adds extra glamour with the diamond embellished earrings. At the same time, the gold bracelet and finger ring give a sparkling gold touch. Her hair, styled in a sleek look with dramatic details, complements her style. The smudgy eye makeup, rosy, shiny cheeks, and nude pink lipstick shade beautifully enhance her appearance.

In these pictures, Regina looks jaw-dropping. With the classy choice of accessories and makeup, she looks spectacular.

Did you like Regina Cassandra’s spectacular fashion moment in a satin gown. Share your thoughts in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses 819136
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5: Best Dressed Actresses
Review Of Rocket Boys 2: It’s not Just Rocket Science 786384
Review Of Rocket Boys 2: It’s not Just Rocket Science
So Subtle: Regina Cassandra is boss babe in stylish black bomber co-Ord set
Regina Cassandra’s Simple Classy, And Chic Black Attire Will Ablaze You 
Regina Cassandra looks fierce in sheer ruffled glittery red gown, see pics
Regina Cassandra's dreamy looks in floral outfits make fans in awe 716359
Regina Cassandra’s dreamy looks in floral outfits make fans in awe

Latest Stories

Sass on edge! Krithi Shetty goes all preppy in backless black sheer dress [Photos] 862553
Sass on edge! Krithi Shetty goes all preppy in backless black sheer dress [Photos]
Viral Photo: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben attends Navratri celebrations with husband 862483
Viral Photo: Disha Vakani aka Dayaben attends Navratri celebrations with husband
Kriti Sanon's Divine Energy In White Dress With Thigh-high Boots, Checkout Photos 862543
Kriti Sanon’s Divine Energy In White Dress With Thigh-high Boots, Checkout Photos
After Thank You For Coming, yet another prestigious moment comes in for Ektaa R. Kapoor with the premiere of her next The Buckingham Murders at the London Film Festival 862527
After Thank You For Coming, yet another prestigious moment comes in for Ektaa R. Kapoor with the premiere of her next The Buckingham Murders at the London Film Festival
Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi! 862519
Ganapath Fever Takes Over Delhi! Buzz is so high that Fans go absolutely crazy watching Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon at Ganapath promotions in Delhi!
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain 862512
Ganapath fever continues to rise as Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor groove on the chartbuster track Hum Aaye Hain
Read Latest News