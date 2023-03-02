After scaling multiple milestones and winning the hearts of audiences worldwide, Amazon Original Farzi continues to break barriers with its innovative campaigns. Celebrating the success of Farzi, Prime Video curated the one-of-a-kind show-themed perfume ‘Stinkin Rich’ which has a scent of freshly minted notes.

Taking to their social media, Prime Video dropped a video that featured Sunny and Firoz’s luxurious lifestyle that they attained by printing fake notes. In the video, Firoz points out that if they have made so much money, then asli feel ke liye, paise ka khushboo aana mangtaa hai, paving way for this specially curated limited-edition perfumes!

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK’s signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series is now streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.