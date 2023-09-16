Always wear what is comfortable and be confident in it: Samikssha Batnagar

Samikssha Batnagar the talented actress is known for her towering performance in the MX Player series Dharavi Bank. She was recently seen in the crime thriller Moka Ya Dhoka on Hungama. Samikssha is confident about her styling and has her own unique ideas for presentability. Samikssha is a stunning personality

Here is Samikssha talking to IWMBuzz.com about her fashion secrets.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Confidence carrying any clothes.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Jeans and an oversized T-shirt.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I feel sexy from inside in any kind of costume.

Your fashion inspiration:

Kendall Jenner

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Short Dress /One Piece

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Something really nice for my ears. I am not very fond of so many accessories.

Indian or western:

Both, depend on my mood.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Lovely heels

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Pajama and T-shirt. Because all the time was at home, as much as comfortable 😌

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Nice Monokini

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

During lockdown, I only missed my shoot, my work, camera.

Fashion advice to fans:

Always wear what is comfortable and you feel confident and be Bindass.