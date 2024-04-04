Digital | News

Jitendra Kumar, 'Phulera's' favourite Sachiv ji celebrates the cultural phenomenon that 'Panchayat' stirred as the iconic show marks 4 years​. He also takes a trip down memory lane, reminiscing on the show's meteoric rise.

In a whirlwind of nostalgia and celebration, one of the most popular shows on OTT, Panchayat hits its four-year mark, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian OTT scene. Jitendra Kumar, the man behind the iconic character Abhishek Tripathi, takes a trip down memory lane, reminiscing on the show’s meteoric rise.

“Playing Abhishek Tripathi has been an enriching journey, and the overwhelming response from fans has been truly humbling, I am grateful to the audiences for making ‘Sachiv Ji’ a household name. This character, this show, has become a part of me, and I can’t wait to share more of Abhishek’s journey with the world in Season 3.” “shares Jitendra Kumar, the man who brought Phulera’s beloved OG Sachivji to life.

Set in the remote district of Phulera, “Panchayat” didn’t just depict rural life—it gave birth to an icon. Abhishek Tripathi’s wit, charm, and lovable quirks endeared him to audiences worldwide, cementing his status as a cultural phenomenon.

As we mark the four years of laughter, tears, and unforgettable moments, one thing is clear: Jitendra Kumar’s “Panchayat” isn’t just a show—it’s a legacy that continues to redefine storytelling in the digital age. And fans, buckle up because the excitement doesn’t end here! With the recently announced third season on the horizon, audiences are stoked to see their favorite Jitendra light up the screens once again.

Even though, there isn’t a date set for the third season of Panchayat, some footage of the same was teased recently when Prime Video unveiled their next slate of originals.