Review: ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ has enough amount of ‘dil & dosti’ to get over a few ‘dilemmas’

Rating – ***1/2 (3.5/5)

Who says that easy-breezy light-hearted shows cannot be poignant and immersive? There is always a misconception attached to such shows or films, and as a result, these projects never get the deserved attention or acclaim. Prime Video’s latest series, Dil Dosti Dilemma (DDD) might not entirely be that but it veers around that vicinity enough to be considered in the category. An adaptation of the book, ‘Asmara’s Summer’ by Andaleeb Wajid – Dil Dosti Dilemma doesn’t want you to be racking your brains in ways dramas do but instead has you laughing, having fun, crying and falling in love with your family in the simplest and yet complicated ways.

Led by an in-form ensemble cast, DDD majorly relies on the on-screen chemistry that the actors exhibit – be it friendship or a love story. Anushka Sen is a natural and blends into being Asmara with absolute ease. It helps that senior actors like Shishir Sharma, Tanvi Azmi, Shruti Seth and others give apt aid to sequences which need their presence and guidance. The show isn’t just about Asmara and that’s the beauty of it. Having several parallel storylines, it never feels like a broth that is spoilt by too many cooks – instead the choice to give character, gravitas and meat to their own personal stories is what makes the connecting story hit better.

DDD is filled with a mixed bag of obvious and subtle moments but the trying thread of it all – if the friendship of the girl trio. At the beginning, you might have yourself wondering if a friendship of three spoilt rich teenage girls will be real enough when times are tougher, situations are bitter? And that is answered and carefully knit in the most beautiful way as the show approaches its finale. The parallel love stories also feel natural and organic as opposed to ticking boxes, which usually becomes the case with a youth-based show like this.

There are, however, a few too many instances where the emotions or situations feel convenient and superficial. In an attempt to being reflective, the screenplay suffers from mundanity and even token pointers that are predictable and unimpactful.

Fortunately, they don’t hinder the overall storytelling in a huge manner thus keeping its core rather strong. The introspective nature of DDD doesn’t come as a surprise as it is directed by Debbie Rao – the woman who has directed the phenomenal Pushpavalli (also on Prime Video). If you have seen Pushpavalli, you can see Rao’s signature flashes in DDD as well, in the best way possible. Also, watch out for the hilarious Sumukhi Suresh cameo in DDD.

In the end, DDD isn’t perfect, and it isn’t meant to be perfect as well – just like its characters, who are flawed but kind-hearted. Sometimes, a relaxed watch with moments of retrospection and, something that feels like a warm hug is all you need.