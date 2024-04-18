Inspector Rishi becomes the Most-Watched Tamil Original Series on Prime Video India

Created by Nandhini JS, and produced by Shukdev Lahiri under the banner of Make Believe Productions, the Tamil Original, stars Naveen Chandra in a pivotal role along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel.

Inspector Rishi is available to stream on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide

Following its worldwide premiere, Inspector Rishi has scripted a milestone by becoming the most watched Tamil Original series on Prime Video India. With its gripping narrative, larger-than-life visuals, and excellent performances, the horror crime drama showcases the gripping story of a skeptical police inspector, Rishi Nandan, whose steadfast convictions are challenged when he investigates a series of peculiar murders entwined with supernatural occurrences.

As Inspector Rishi navigates through this mind-bending case replete with horror and suspense, he confronts formidable obstacles, both in unraveling the mysteries shrouding the crime and grappling with his own inner turmoil. Rishi is tasked with the challenge of uncovering the secrets of the forest and finding out the truth behind these inexplicable events. With the help of two sub-inspectors, the trio not only navigates through challenges in their personal lives but also battles supernatural forces at play, which test their resolve and abilities to the limit.

The series received rave reviews from critics and immense appreciation from the viewers worldwide. The audiences were hooked to this exhilarating experience which sent chills down their spine and kept them at the edge of their seats. This well mounted, superbly crafted show makes all kinds of right noises amongst the global audience for having a story which is locally rooted set in a small village of Tamil Nadu but had a greater mass appeal. Inspector Rishi is streaming on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.