‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ album: Anushka Sen’s series releases a soundtrack of six mesmerizing songs

Prime Video today released the music album of Dil Dosti Dilemma, the eagerly anticipated young adult Original series that premieres on April 25. Produced by Ten Years Younger Productions and directed by Debbie Rao, the streaming service launched a captivating album featuring six mesmerizing soundtracks, including a music video for ‘Dil Sheher’, an acoustic rendition, and a reprise version of the melodious track ‘Dil Sheher’. This music album is now available on all major music streaming services, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music.

Echoing the narrative of the series, every song in the music album effortlessly blends modern and classic elements from two distinct eras. With catchy lyrics and vocals, each track enhances the overarching story, evoking a myriad of emotions. While eloquently capturing the essence through invigorating music. From the rhythmic tabla and percussion beats to the pulsating guitar melodies, each song in the music album boasts of individuality and affinity.

“While directing the series, my endeavour was to authentically depict each character as well as the dynamic shared between the younger and older generation” explained Debbie Rao, the series director. “Music is extremely crucial in achieving this authenticity, because it helps immerse the audience in the world we’ve created and takes the story forward. I’m so thrilled with the unique yet diverse musical album created by our talented composers, lyricists, and singers. These songs reflect the journey of our characters while delving into the essence of our show. Each track in this album echoes the pivotal moments within the narrative while elevating the emotion.”

“Creating a song that explores the intricacies of youth, their relationships, and the journey of being lost in love was incredibly exciting for me,” expressed Sameer Rahat, Music composer and producer of Dil Sheher. “From tender ballads to spirited sentiments, this composition captures the essence and complexity of young adult lives. The music and lyrics of Dil Sheher resonate with the unforgettable moments and the myriad feelings that one goes through when they’re in love, as portrayed in the story. Crafting both the acoustic and reprised versions was as fulfilling as composing the main song. My hope is that it connects deeply with listeners and find a place in their Dil sheher.”

The Dil Dosti Dilemma music album has a collection of six beautiful original songs;

1. Dil Sheher – Composer: Sameer Rahat; Lyricist: Gautam Aditya; Singer: Salam Elahi

2. Jhoome Raanjhana – Composer: Prathamesh Tambe; Lyricists: Vedika-Saumitra; Singers: Chandan Jaiswal and Prathamesh Tambe

3. Bolo Kya Karun – Composer: Abhijeet Srivastava; Lyricist: Shayra Apoorva; Singer: Maanuni Desai

4. Area – Composers: Mohammed Affan Pasha, Syed Awaise Pasha; Lyricist (Rap Verse): Mohammed Affan Pasha; Lyricists (Chorus): Mohammed Affan Pasha, Mohammed Shoaib; Singer: Mohammed Affan Pasha aka Pasha Bhai

5. Dil Sheher (Acoustic) – Composer: Sameer Rahat; Lyricist: Gautam Aditya; Singer: Salam Elahi

6. Dil Sheher (Reprise) – Composer: Sameer Rahat; Lyricist: Gautam Aditya; Singer: Akanksha Sethi

Adapted from the popular book ‘Asmara’s Summer’, published by Penguin Random House and authored by Andaleeb Wajid, Dil Dosti Dilemma has Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava serving as Creative Producers under the banner of Ten Years Younger Productions. It has been directed by Debbie Rao, and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Pupala. The series boasts of a talented ensemble cast of emerging and seasoned actors, with Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma in lead roles, and Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.