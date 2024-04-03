Movies | Releases

The wait is finally over as the highly anticipated Tamil original series Inspector Rishi launched on Prime Video. Amping up the excitement among the viewers and showcasing their enthusiasm, Prime Video installed immersive posters of the show all across Chennai. The hoardings highlight the heart-wrenching visuals of ‘Vanaratchi’ AKA ‘Ratchi’ a mythical deadly forest nymph and forest deity for the tribals, coming out of a web. The web on the edges of the billboard acts as one of the key pieces of evidence in the series of murders that take place in a small village in Tamil Nadu, Thaenkaadu. Launched at multiple locations in Chennai, the installations make viewers curious to watch this horror-crime-drama show. Along with unveiling these hoardings, the team of the series also visited Marina Beach in Chennai recently to celebrate the success of the show with the spectators.

Talking about the positive response received for the show, lead actor Naveen Chandra said, “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the audience for such an amazing response for Inspector Rishi. The appreciation and support from everyone is so overwhelming and I feel humbled and happy for all the love we are receiving for the show. Such admiration from viewers from all around the world motivates me to do better and showcase stories which are gripping and entertaining. Inspector Rishi is a fruit of all our hardwork and passion and we are filled with gratitude that people are loving the show.”

The series showcases a sceptical one-eyed crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan assisted by his two trusted sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra, investigating strange and mind-bending cases involving supernatural or paranormal phenomena. He relentlessly seeks the truth behind mysterious murders while navigating personal obstacles.

Inspector Rishi is created and written by Nandhini J. S., and produced by Shukdev Lahiri. It boasts versatile actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, along with Sunainaa, Kanna Ravi, Malini Jeevarathnam, Srikrishna Dayal, and Kumaravel in pivotal roles. The ten-episode series is streaming now on Prime Video in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada languages.