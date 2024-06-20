Band Baja Baarat: Avneet Kaur Is Ready To Marry Wearing Bridal Lehenga

Avneet Kaur is basking in the glory of the success of her recent release, ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.’ She acted alongside Bollywood actor Sunny Singh, and their chemistry in the film is entertaining the audience, as the film is trending on Zee5. However, now, with her bridal glam, Avneet Kaur looks ready to get married to her dream man.

Avneet Kaur Is Ready To Marry In Bridal Lehenga

On her Instagram handle, Avneet Kaur shared new behind-the-scenes photos of her turning into a bride in a pink bridal lehenga. The actress turns into a typical bride in a pink lehenga for her marriage in the film Luv Ki Arrange Marriage. Her allure in a bridal lehenga makes her look nothing short of a real bride.

Avneet wore a beautiful pink lehenga, including a simple leaf-shaped blouse embellished with intricate golden threadwork, a long ghera lehenga skirt, and a sheer dupatta draped like a bride, making the actress look super gorgeous. The heavy princess necklace, earrings, maan tika, bangles, and rings complete her overall glam. With winged eyeliner, shiny cheeks, and glossy pink lips, Avneet inspires many to exude grace and confidence as a bride.

In front of the camera, Avneet Kaur flaunts her charm as a typical bride. Taking the pallu in her head and shying like a bride, the actress perfectly transforms herself for her role. If Avneet looks so gorgeous as a bride in her film, we are intrigued to see how she will look if she really gets ready to marry in real life. Though there is so much time for that, we are excited about her Band, Baja and Baarat.