Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sai Ketan Rao Opens Up About His Childhood Trauma

In the most recent Bigg Boss OTT 3 episode, Sai Ketan explains why he added “Rao” to his surname. He bursts into tears, saying, “Mere father zinda hai, hume chhod diya bachpan me,” recalling his father’s terrible desertion of him as a child. Sai tells Deepak Chaurasia, “I started my journey in Hyderabad.” Deepak asks, “Rao means you are from Hyderabad?” Sai says, “Rao ke liye bhi ek kahaani hai. Legally, on paper, in the license, it is Sai Ketan Khadse.”

Deepak then inquires whether he is from Mumbai (about his father’s origins). Sai reveals, “My Father is from Maharashtra, and my mom is Telugu. But my father was never there in my life. He is there, zinda hi hai. Unhone hume chod diya. Bachpan me hi chod diya.” While speaking, he breaks down in tears. He further says, “Mera life me kam hi log hai. Me, my mother, my sister, and a best friend. Bahut gine chune log hai.”

He also shares his acting journey: “I started my acting journey in Hyderabad in 2016. After engineering, I started. My mom said if you want to become an actor, you have to study properly. I listened to her. Not a single person is from the film industry. I come from a middle class, and our situation was very bad back then. Maine ek short film kiya tha… hero ka bhai tha main. Rs. 100 mile the mujhe. But after that, Covid happened.”

He further added, “Aur is pure time me struggle kafi tha. Hamari situation bahut hi kharab thi… Maine sab kuch kho dia… paise kho diye, opportunities kho diye. One casting director said that they need an actor who can speak in both the languages. I gave the audition. I was told 400-500 guys auditioned for the role and only 7 got selected. I felt mera toh yahan nahi hone wala hai. Of those 7 names, some were very renowned name from TV. I gave my best. After one month I got a call saying that I have been selected as the lead actor. That was very heart touching moment for me.”

