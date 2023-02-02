Going through other people’s lists of their favorite books is a terrific method to discover new novels if you’re someone who is constantly wanting to expand your reading selection. Bill Gates reads for an hour each night before bed, and for some reason, this has earned him the title of the super reader. He is well-read, and he even has a blog where he discusses the books he has read, though I beg to differ on that designation.

The article has both books I’ve never heard of and some really well-known novels. And every reading list ought to be formatted in this manner. He has a good sense of reading, and I’ll be checking in here frequently to see what he’s now reading. Let’s take a closer look at Bill Gates’ favorite novels and discuss them.

Naomi Alderman’s “The Power”

In this gripping work of fiction by British author Naomi Alderman, women are given the capacity to discharge electrical jolts from their fingertips. Bill Gates’ older daughter submitted The Power, the 2017 Women’s Prize for Fiction winner, to him. According to Gates, “Reading The Power gave me a sharper and more visceral understanding of the violence and injustice many women now endure.”

The Lincoln Highway through Amor Towles

Two brothers are attempting to journey across the country from Nebraska to California in search of their mother in this tale by the author of the acclaimed A Gentleman in Moscow. Bill Gates ranked The Lincoln Highway second on his list of suggested summer reads, saying, “I had included Towles’ A Gentleman in Moscow on my summer reading list back in 2019, but I appreciated this follow-up novel much more.”

Kim Stanley Robinson’s book Ministry For Future

In Kim Stanley Robinson’s science fiction novel The Ministry for the Future, the topic of climate change and the effects of delaying action to address it are highlighted. According to Gates, the book “presented the science well, told a terrific story, and had a pleasantly happy ending.”

The book “How the World Really Works” by Vaclav Smil

How the World Really Works is a masterwork by one of Bill Gates’s favorite writers. This is the book to read, according to him, if you want a succinct but comprehensive education in numerical thinking about many of the fundamental elements that influence human life. The book covers seven of the most basic truths.

Source : world economic forum