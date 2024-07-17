YouTuber CarryMinati Roasts Bill Gates, Fan Says ‘ Dangerous’

The King of roasting comedy CarryMinati, aka Ajay Nagar, is back with a bang. Yesterday, the YouTuber shared the teaser of his upcoming YouTube roast video in collaboration with Video Creator Purav Jha. CarryMinati, this time, targets the co-founder of Microsoft company, Bill Gates, and the viral Dolly Chaiwala. Let’s take a look below.

CarryMinati Roasts Bill Gates

On 16 July 2024, CarryMinati shared the teaser of his upcoming roast video. In the clip, CarryMinati gets dressed exactly like Bill Gates in a black suit and white shirt. His hairstyle, get-up, and body language make him look like the co-founder of Microsoft. At the same time, Purav Jha impresses us with his avatar as Dolly Chaiwala. The video starts with CarryMinati asking for one cup of tea (Bill Gates) to Purav (Dolly Chaiwala). Soon, Dolly prepares the tea in his iconic style of handling the glass; as he gives it to Bill Gates, it falls on him, upon which he reacts hilariously, ‘Garam hai garam.’ Dolly replies that after trying five times, he will do it properly, prompting users to react.

The teaser of CarryMinati’s YouTube video recreates the scene when Dolly Chaiwala invited Bill Gates to taste his tea earlier this year. After Bill Gates’s appearance at his stall, the Chaiwala became viral, garnering massive fandom.

View Instagram Post 1: YouTuber CarryMinati Roasts Bill Gates, Fan Says ' Dangerous'

As soon as the YouTuber shared the teaser, fans commented and reacted to it. A user wrote, “Carry is more dangerous than deep fake.” “Carryminati is more Bill Gates than Bill Gates Himself,” commented the second. The third said, “Haters will say it’s a recreated scene!”

After witnessing the response to the teaser, CarryMinati, on his social media, asked, “Thank you for the amazing response on the teaser, ye batao kal hee daldun kya video?”.