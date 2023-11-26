CarryMinati Clarifies Controversy With Sandeep Maheshwari, Know Deets Inside

Ajay Nagar also known as CarryMinati among his fans, is popular for making parody videos on his YouTube channel. The YouTuber in his videos imitates popular stars and the people in the country, and with this, he makes it to the headlines every time he shares a new video. This time, he made a video on life coach Sandeep Maheshwari, but his usage of abusive words went wrong, and the latter reacted to this. Let’s take a look below.

Sandeep Maheshwari took to his social media handle and wrote, “Dear CarryMinati, You made a parody video on me. That’s cool. But while imitating my character, you said m**** c**** etc. to my audience. It’s not funny. Disappointed.”

Acknowledging that CarryMinati took to his social media handle and clarified that he had a word with Sandeep Maheshwari, and everything is sorted now as he also admires him and has apologised for the inconvenience.

He wrote, “We had a call with Sandeep sir & we have removed all the segments he requested & likewise, he has also removed his community post. I have a lot of respect for Sandeep sir & each individual from whom our characters are inspired. Our intention is never to hurt anyone’s sentiments for eg. you might feel Ankit bhai is shown in a bad light but if you watch carefully we are imitating the people who try to be like Ankit bhai but not him exactly so please do not spread hate towards anyone saare apne hee log hai, parody video means picking characteristics of certain individuals who are popular at the time & doing things they won’t normally do. It is just for fun, thank you.”

