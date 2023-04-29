ADVERTISEMENT
Ajay Nagar looks cool in a clean shave; a fan says, 'Sastta carryminati'

Ajay Nagar got new looks in a clean shave, and fans reacted hilariously.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Apr,2023 22:14:04
One of the most popular Indian YouTubers, Carryminati, aka Ajay Nagar, is a sensation. His roast videos are very famous in the country. The audience enjoys his free-spirited vibe to directly take a dig at anyone; apart from that, he is popular for being a competitive gamer with millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is such a star that the audience waits for his new projects. And yet again, the YouTuber is making fans go crazy over his new look. Check out

Carryminati Aka Ajay Nagar New Look

In the shared pictures on Instagram, Carryminati, aka Ajay Nagar, is seen in a clean shaved look. She wore a casual t-shirt and donned glasses, making an innocent face. The YouTuber found himself weird after in a clean shave, and so in the caption, he said, “Shakal hee badal jaati hai 👀.”

Reacting to Carryminati’s new avatar user spammed his comments section.

A user wrote, “Arey bhaiii facelock kaam kar rha hai yaaa nahi ??.”

“Iss baar bina Facecamp ka video chiye 2016 wali wives ani chiya👀,” said the second person.

The third user commented, “Bhai tu family man series’ka milind lag rah hai😵.”

The fourth commented, “Looking like a 12-year-old.”

The fifth said, “Sastta carryminati”

Carryminati Career

The YouTuber started his journey by making videos on YouTube as a teenager, and slowly, he found a career in this field. Along with making roast videos, he does online gaming. On Instagram account, he has more than 17.5 million followers. In comparison, he has massive subscribers, more than 38 million, on his account name Carryminati. And on the gaming account, carryislive has 11 million+ subscribers.

