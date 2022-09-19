Iconic. Stunning. Gorgeous. Sizzling. Hot. All these words fit only on an amazing actress, named “Addison Rae”. Well, she has given us all a heck of a wake-up call with the most sexy look at her recent photoshoot.

We can say, Addison’s sheer, lingerie-inspired one-piece is truly a showstopper.

The 21-year-old actress has been slaying in various looks and keeping the temperature high all summer. From serving a pop-look in a handkerchief dress to globe-trotting gal with Omer Fedi in Italy, she’s aced them all.

Fans, if you need a bikini inspiration this season, we’ll suggest Addison is your go-to girlie, as her wardrobe is filled with two-pieces.

With her recent instagram post, Addison Rae stole the hearts of the netizens with her super sheer, black ensemble. The actress was dressed in a slinky, low-back onepiece dress that was completely sheer and wore a sexy black bikini underneath.

For the pictures, Addison sat and posed on a counter that appeared to be of a bar. Also, Addison’s dress featured an intricate lining lace pattern.

With minimal glam makeup and her gorgeous tresses tied up in a ponytail, Addison looked buzz-worthy.

