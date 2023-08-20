ADVERTISEMENT
Coffee n Chic! Avneet Kaur brews Parisian magic in style

Avneet donned an effortlessly chic white co-ord outfit, perfectly blending in with the romantic ambiance of Paris. As if that wasn't enough to make us green with envy, she added to the allure by sipping on a cup of coffee from a prestigious Parisian café

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 Aug,2023 13:30:36
Avneet Kaur, the young and vivacious actress, is giving us all some serious travel envy with her recent escapades on the picturesque streets of Paris. The Bollywood sensation shared some preppy moments that are bound to make you daydream about your next getaway.

In the snapshots, Avneet donned an effortlessly chic white co-ord outfit, perfectly blending in with the romantic ambiance of Paris. As if that wasn’t enough to make us green with envy, she added to the allure by sipping on a cup of coffee from a prestigious Parisian café. It’s like a scene straight out of a movie!

In her Instagram post, she couldn’t contain her excitement as she tried the world-famous Ladurée macaroons, accompanied by a delightful coffee. She summed up the experience with the hashtag #whatavibe, and we couldn’t agree more.

Avneet’s style game was on point, as always. She credited her fashion choices, flaunting an ensemble from H&M, a stylish bag from Fendi, and keeping it comfortable yet trendy with a pair of Converse shoes.

With Avneet Kaur’s Parisian adventure, she’s not just enjoying the sights but also giving us major travel goals. So, the next time you sip on your coffee, just imagine it’s in a quaint Parisian café, and you’re on a fabulous adventure like Avneet

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

