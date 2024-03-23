Ethereal Elegance: Avneet Kaur Channels Classic Glamour In A Black Net Saree

Avneet Kaur is an Indian actress, dancer, and model most recognized for her work on Indian television and social media platforms. The actress began her career as a child artist and became known for appearing on numerous television shows and movies. Her latest glam has ignited the fashion world. The actress is a trendsetter who offers fresh styles and captures hearts with impeccable execution. Today, she uploaded an outstanding photo series of herself wearing a black net saree. Take a peek below:

Avneet Kaur’s Black Net Saree Appearance-

The stunning social media sensation shared many images on Instagram as she appeared in a black sheer saree. The actress donned a black V-neckline, sleeveless, backless knot-tied appearance sequin embellished all over the blouse and paired with black netted with scalloping embroidered and shiny dots all over the saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from Swatantra, and it costs Rs. 4,499. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted tight bun hairstyle. The diva applied nude shade makeup with pink blushy cheeks and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with gold and crystal long earrings. In the pictures, she flaunts her dazzling black saree while gazing at the camera with a smile.

