Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia

The stunning social media beauties Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Bhatia never fail to make hearts flutter with their beautiful looks. While their appearance in ethnic drapes is undoubtedly mesmerizing. Here, take cues from them to upgrade the glam with gold necklace designs.

Jannat Zubair’s Choker Gold Necklace

Tu Aashiqui, an actress, looks beautiful in the stunning pink lehenga set. She styles her look with the diamond embellished gold choker necklace. At the same time, the long earrings and maan tika complement her overall appearance in this glamorous look.

Avneet Kaur’s Round Necklace Design

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress is an all-time slayer. In this floral printed saree, she looks gorgeous. At the same time, the round pattern gold necklace design adds extra glamour to this six-yard saree elegance. She looks spectacular with her bold eyes, pink lips, and sassy hairstyle. It’s a perfect choice for your sarees.

Aditi Bhatia’s Princess Gold Necklace

Aditi Bhatia shows her sassy lehenga style in this green, printed lehenga set like a princess. Not to forget that the gold embellished princess necklace set gives her appearance a sense of sophistication. With her messy hairstyle, rosy makeup, and bold lips, she looks jaw-dropping. Steal this look.

