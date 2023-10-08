Digital | Celebrities

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia

Take cues from social media sensations Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Bhatia to upgrade ethnic glam in the gold necklace designs. Check out the photos below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Oct,2023 09:15:36
Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859447

The stunning social media beauties Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur, and Aditi Bhatia never fail to make hearts flutter with their beautiful looks. While their appearance in ethnic drapes is undoubtedly mesmerizing. Here, take cues from them to upgrade the glam with gold necklace designs.

Jannat Zubair’s Choker Gold Necklace

Tu Aashiqui, an actress, looks beautiful in the stunning pink lehenga set. She styles her look with the diamond embellished gold choker necklace. At the same time, the long earrings and maan tika complement her overall appearance in this glamorous look.

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859441

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859442

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859443

Avneet Kaur’s Round Necklace Design

The Tiku Weds Sheru actress is an all-time slayer. In this floral printed saree, she looks gorgeous. At the same time, the round pattern gold necklace design adds extra glamour to this six-yard saree elegance. She looks spectacular with her bold eyes, pink lips, and sassy hairstyle. It’s a perfect choice for your sarees.

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859444

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859438

Aditi Bhatia’s Princess Gold Necklace

Aditi Bhatia shows her sassy lehenga style in this green, printed lehenga set like a princess. Not to forget that the gold embellished princess necklace set gives her appearance a sense of sophistication. With her messy hairstyle, rosy makeup, and bold lips, she looks jaw-dropping. Steal this look.

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859445

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859446

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859439

Gold Necklace Designs To Upgrade Your Ethnic Glam: Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Aditi Bhatia 859440

Whose look did you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill 859411
One-piece- Maxi Dress: Be Darling Like Ritika Badiani, Avneet Kaur, And Shehnaaz Gill
Avneet Kaur radiates elegance in magenta pink bodycon dress during Italian vacation 859218
Avneet Kaur radiates elegance in magenta pink bodycon dress during Italian vacation
Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown 859001
Jannat Zubair Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Black Ruffle Gown
Gown Envy: Steal Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks 859094
Gown Envy: Steal Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s party wear looks
Avneet Kaur takes Italy by storm with a chic brown leather outfit 858935
Avneet Kaur takes Italy by storm with a chic brown leather outfit
Avneet Kaur explores streets of Via dei Condotti in white crochet dress, see photos 858828
Avneet Kaur explores streets of Via dei Condotti in white crochet dress, see photos

Latest Stories

Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran 859460
Twirl Your Ethnic Fashion In Blouse Hand Design: Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, And Anupama Parameswaran
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya 859358
Gowns For Women: Steal Hearts Like Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi And Shraddha Arya
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video 859354
Anushka Sen sets fitness goals with intense leg day routine at gym, watch video
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha 859557
Show Your Swag In Skirts Like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, And Sonakshi Sinha
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty's travel diaries [Photos] 859384
Taking a page from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mira Kapoor & Athiya Shetty’s travel diaries [Photos]
BFF Reunion: Mouni Roy & Disha Patani’s ‘glam day out’ after vacation [Watch video] 859489
BFF Reunion: Mouni Roy & Disha Patani’s ‘glam day out’ after vacation [Watch video]
Read Latest News