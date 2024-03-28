Digital | Celebrities

Check out Avneet Kaur, who posted a picture of herself in a lemon-yellow gharara set. Take a look below.

Avneet Kaur is a name that requires no introduction. The young actor has become a social media star and the town’s most popular fashion icon. She has recently become one of the most sought-after stars at parties, functions, and awards ceremonies. Her sense of style perfectly combines tradition and modernity, sophistication and playfulness. She never stops impressing her fans with her diverse and sophisticated dress choices, causing waves and leaving an indelible impression wherever she goes. She shared a picture series on Instagram in a yellow gharara set. Take a look below.

Avneet Kaur’s Lemon Yellow Gharara Set-

The gorgeous diva looks amazing in a lemon yellow gharara set and uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The outfit features a lemon yellow chiffon fabric strappy, sleeveless bustier, netted silver sequins, cutdana, pearls and beads embellished round neckline, full sleeves with fringed attached on the wrists, short fringed hemline jacket, matching work embellished flared floor-length gharara and paired with plain dupatta.

The outfit is from Mani Bhatia, and it costs Rs. 60,800. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and peach glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with silver ear hoops and paired with white heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her desi avatar with graceful ada.

Avneet Kaur looks elegant in a lemon-yellow gharara set, doesn't she?