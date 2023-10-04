Digital | Celebrities

Hairstyles For Lehenga: Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair & Reem Sameer Shaikh’s tips

Join us as we explore the enchanting world of lehenga hairstyles with insights from three notable personalities—Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Sameer Shaikh. Check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Oct,2023 08:35:50
  • Highlights:
  • Perfect hairstyles can be your fashion saviour of all time.
  • Whether it’s lehenga, saree or casuals, a good hairstyle can elevate your look in seconds.
  • Jannat Zubair, Avneet Kaur and Reem Shaikh showcase their perfect hairstyles for lehenga.

When it comes to dressing up for special occasions, the right hairstyle can make all the difference, especially when you’re donning a gorgeous lehenga choli. In this fashion-forward world, digital celebrities and TV actors often serve as trendsetters, showcasing unique and captivating hairstyles that complement their traditional ensembles. Join us as we explore the enchanting world of lehenga hairstyles with insights from three notable personalities—Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Sameer Shaikh. These individuals have not only graced screens but also enchanted us with their impeccable style and glamorous hairdos. From princess-inspired braids to sleek ponytails and flowing waves, discover how these stars effortlessly combine elegance and individuality in their lehenga looks.

Avneet Kaur’s Enchanting Princess-Inspired Hairstyle

Avneet Kaur, a digital sensation and TV actor known for her impeccable style, recently graced a special occasion in a stunning navy blue lehenga choli. While her preppy makeup was on point, what truly stole the show was her enchanting princess-like hairstyle. Avneet added a touch of magic by incorporating subtle braid-like twists at the crown of her head. These twists not only added an element of elegance but also served as a secure foundation for her hairstyle. The real star of the show, however, was the way she allowed her wavy locks to cascade gracefully down, creating a mesmerizing blend of regal and romantic.

Jannat Zubair’s Sleek and Chic Ponytail

Jannat Zubair, known for her roles in TV and digital content, epitomizes grace and glamour. She recently donned a stunning yellow sequinned lehenga choli. Her deep-plunge neck choli paired flawlessly with a yellow and red pleated skirt, all tied together with a stylish mesh dupatta. While her makeup boasted sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes, and nude lips, her hairstyle elevated her entire look. Jannat opted for a sleek and chic pulled-back voluminous ponytail. This hairstyle not only added a modern twist to her traditional outfit but also highlighted her facial features and the golden choker neckpiece she adorned.

Reem Sameer Shaikh’s Goddess-Like Waves

In a moment of sheer goddess-like beauty, Reem Sameer Shaikh, a prominent figure in the world of TV entertainment, graced the scene wearing a heavily embellished red lehenga choli. Her minimal dewy makeup perfectly complemented the opulent attire. However, it was her choice of hairstyle that truly captivated hearts. Reem opted for open wavy tresses cascading down, creating a timeless and ethereal look. Her waves flowed freely, adding a touch of effortless elegance to her ensemble. The entire photoshoot showcased how Reem effortlessly transformed into a regal figure with her choice of attire and these stunning, flowing waves.

Lehenga Hairstyles: A Blend of Elegance and Individuality

Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, and Reem Sameer Shaikh have shown us that hairstyles play a crucial role in completing the look when wearing a lehenga choli. From Avneet’s princess-inspired braided twists to Jannat’s sleek and chic ponytail and Reem’s goddess-like waves, each hairstyle adds its unique charm to their respective ensembles. The key takeaway here is that when it comes to hairstyles for lehengas, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, it’s about finding a style that not only complements the outfit but also reflects your individuality and makes you feel like royalty on any special occasion.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

