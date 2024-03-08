Heartthrob Alert: Malaika Arora Opts For Show-Stopping Appearance In A Blue Gown

Malaika Arora is a well-known Indian actress, model, dancer, and television personality who has worked extensively in the Indian entertainment Industry. The diva started her career as a model and gained recognition for her work in the modeling industry. The original fashionista of Bollywood has dominated the fashion industry with her sartorial choices. She has pulled off some of the most daring and out-of-the-box outfits with her ability to carry any look flawlessly. She is a passionate user of social media who loves to share her life insights. She recently wowed the internet with a stunning show of glitter and beauty, sharing photographs from a mesmerizing photoshoot in a blue gown.

Malaika Arora’s Bold Look-

The Fashionista shows her stunning avatar in a blue gown and shared a picture series on Instagram. She appeared in a dark blue halter-neckline, sleeveless, plain, ruched pleated midriff with thigh-high slit floor-length gown. The outfit is from Amit Aggarwal. She fashioned her hair in a tight, twisted, braided hairstyle. The diva opted for glam makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, blue eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long silver earrings, a kada, a ring, and high heels. In the picture series, she poses candidly and flaunts her toned legs and curvy physique.

Do you like seeing Malaika Arora’s bold avatar? Share your opinion in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.