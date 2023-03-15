Avneet Kaur, the young and talented beauty, is always well-presented and at her fashionable best. The actress has made it big with no time in the TV industry. Avneet popularly known as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has been winning hearts with her acting chops for a couple of years now.

Recently, the actress, who will be seen making her Bollywood debut with ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ revealed that she ‘acts as if she doesn’t care about what people think or dislike her’. Taking to her Instagram handle, Avneet shared a series of pictures, supposedly from a shooting set and wrote, “I act as if I don’t care if people dislike me. Deep down… I secretly enjoy it. – Wednesday Addams 🖤👀🎥👻 Did you like my Wednesday inspired look? #wednesdayaddams #budhwar #netflix #look”

In the pictures, Avneet can be seen dressed as Jenna Ortega from Wednesday Addams, an American coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror television series by Netflix. Check below!

