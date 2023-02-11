Kashika Kapoor was 19 years old when she first entered the world of glitz and glamour. Ever since then, the diva has had no way of looking back. Kashika is one such star who has been climbing the ladder of success and has established her name and place in the entertainment field with her back-to-back power-packed performances.

Kashika is all set to soon make her Bollywood debut in Pradip Khairwar’s untitled Rom- Com with Anuj Saini, which will have a strong message to look forward to. Aside from that, the actress has appeared in several music videos, including “Tu Laut Aa” with Pratiek Sehajpal. Some of her other songs are Neendra, Sachcha Wala Pyaar, O mere Dil Ke Chain, and Hissab. With more than 13 million followers on Instagram, she’s stabbing hearts in the world of social media as well. Read below to know more of her food choices in life –

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No.

How should your dream date look like?

Watch a sunset together & talk about life. Tbh, I’m very simple like that.

Your favourite romantic movie?

YJHD.

What is your dream date destination?

Zurich.

One thing that impresses you the most about a man/woman/other?

The heart. That’s all that matters. Looks are deceptive but the character, the personality is what talks.

Favourite features in a man/woman/other that attracts you the most?

When he’s a family-oriented guy & doesn’t socialise so much. Someone who loves being low-key.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I would never play hide and seek with you because someone like you is impossible to find.

Which actor/actress would you like to go on a date with?

Whoever’s meant to come my way.

What does love mean to you?

It means understanding one another, being there for one another, be it on the toughest of days or the nice ones & sacrificing for one another.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Genelia & Ritesh Deshmukh without any element of doubt.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Both. But, beauty here for me means having a beautiful heart.