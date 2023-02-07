Is it wedding bells for Avneet Kaur?

Avneet Kaur almost gets us in believing that she is getting married! But no it’s not the case! The actress has collaborated with the popular makeup brand Blue Heavens and has shared a promotional video concerning the same on her gram, as she grooves to the most ‘fiery’ wedding song of the year.

While she adds on a stunning glimpse of her beautiful desi dance moves to the song, what we loved is how gorgeous she looked in the entire video.

She wore a stylish embellished lehenga choli. Her blouse featured intricate embroidery work with a deep plunging neckline. She teamed the blouse with a matching lehenga skirt. Kaur picked up her usual wavy long hair to compliment the divine look. For makeup, she added on a bit of mascara, dewy eyes, nude pink lips and blushed cheeks.

For accessories, she rounded it off with a pair of golden drop earrings and matching bangles on her wrists.

Sharing the video, Avneet Kaur stated, “#BigCollab with @blueheavencosmetics out now🤩🤩 Watch me grooving to the beats of the most 🔥 wedding song of the year, written, composed and sung by @akshbaghla, glammed up with my fav makeup products from Blue heaven cosmetics!”

Here take a look-

Avneet Kaur further added hashtags like: #BlueHeaven #SajDhajIndia #WeddingSeason #Weddings #Bride #WeddingLove #Bridesmaid #Bridesmaids #PostWedding #WeddingMakeup #MakeupLover #BlueHeavenCosmetics #weddingdiaries #BridesmaidTribe #LongLastingMakeup #MakeupProducts #DanceWithMe

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently busy with the post-production of her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru; as her Instagram profile mentions it shall soon hit the theatres. The movie features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the male lead. The movie is banked by Manikarnika Films. The actress has earlier been featured in movies like Mardaani and Mardaani 2.