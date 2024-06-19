Luv Ki Arrange Marriage: Sunny Singh Praises Co-star Avneet Kaur’s Acting Skills: “Does Emotional Scene In One Take”

Heartthrob Avneet Kaur is all set for her second film, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, alongside Sunny Singh. The new on-screen Jodi is currently busy promoting their film. Recently, the duo joined the comedy Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa on their LOL podcast on the YouTube channel Bharti TV. During the podcast, the lead actors revealed interesting details about their lives, upcoming films, Avneet Kaur’s Cannes Film Festival experience, and more.

Sunny Singh’s Reaction When Asked About How Avneet Kaur Is As An Actor

In the candid talk, Bharti Singh questions Sunny Singh about co-star Avneet Kaur as an actor. Sunny said, “Honestly, she is a very good actor. I remember there was one scene where the dialogues were quite long, and Anu Ji and Rajpal, everyone was standing, and she said give me one minute. She went, prepared for it, and came; when the directors asked if she was ready, she said yes. There was an intense and emotional scene, on the count of action; in one take, she said the long dialogue, and that’s it.”

Further, Sunny continued, “At the same time, I don’t know, but there are actors who have done one or two films, so you come to know. So, she is a good listener, which is a big thing. What the director wants, I mean she asks the senior actors how to do it. There is discussion, which is important; she does that.”

Later when asked about how many days it took for ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ shooting, Avneet Kaur and Sunny Singh revealed that the show was shot in 35 to 40 days only.