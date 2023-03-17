Mouni Roy is one of the most gorgeous and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. It’s been more than 17 years now that Mouni has been a part of the glamour world and well, we truly must appreciate and admire her for all the good things that she’s achieved in her career till date. She’s loved by millions all over the country and well, all the appreciation that she’s blessed with certainly inspires her to do even bigger and better work going forward. Today, she’s one of those proud actresses who’s successfully made a smooth transition to Bollywood from TV and mark our words when we say this folks, it is no easy task.

Right now, she’s in the US with the likes of Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana and others for their concert tour and well, they are all certainly having a blast over there. Amidst all this, she’s not really forgotten from her end to set the world of social media on fire and well, we truly love it and for real. Right now, she’s stabbing hearts of all in her high-chic quotient in boho-styled bikini and well, we genuinely can’t take our eyes off her. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

