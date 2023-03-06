Gandharv Dewan, the talented actor, who has worked on many well-named films like The Zoya Factor, Shiddat, and web series like Office vs. Office (TVF), Life Sahi Hai 2 (Zee 5), Joint Venture (Men’s XP) and Thoda Adjust Please, has also made a niche for himself with his work in several Bollywood film. The actor, who recently played a pivotal role in the movie “Gulmohar” on Disney+ Hotstar, spoke exclusively with IWMBuzz about his character in the movie, expectations from the role, and more. Read on:

How was your experience working on Gulmohar?

Gulmohar, out of all the films I have done, has been my best working experience. I think I haven’t worked with a more honest or more talented bunch of actors and also the crew. I haven’t talked a lot about the crew, so I wanted to say that everyone from makeup, DOPs, and assistant directors’ lineup was the best. It was unnervingly for me as there were credible actors. I had to be on my A-game experience-wise. I was shooting one day before my wedding, and after my reception, I was shooting. So in that way, the film has been very very special for me. From my signing amount, I purchased the ring to propose to my wife. So it’s been very special that way.

Was there a particularly challenging scene in the movie? If not, which was the most interesting scene for you?

There was this action sequence in the film, as overall there is no violence or action sequence in the film so it was kind of challenging for everyone. It took a lot of time to film until Manoj Sir came in, he got all his experience. He walked in and mastered that. Apart from that everything was fun as everything was at ease. It was great shooting with Chandan and Jatin. Honestly, nothing felt challenging as it was usually fun at the set.

Tell us more about your character and how did you prepare for it…

Shifting Supervise, career company which is a packing company in which I’m the supervisor whose responsibility is to do the shifting of the house. I have spent a lot of time packing in go-downs, the packing owners were based in the UK, so the director made me do a lot of Zoom calls with them and I also spent a whole day with packers. Manoj Sir took our workshop. In every way, it was a great experience. There was a lot of preparation before the table reading. Did a lot of reading with Rahul carefully and understood. For the look, the work was done in detail with Sheetal Sharma. Pooja Swarup also took workshops for us.

Who is that one dream co-star you would like to work with and why?

From childhood, the very 1st film he watched was Kabhi Haan, Kabhi Na. And my love for Cinema started after watching Shahrukh Khan. Basically, I think he’s been a big inspiration and I’m his fan. If I get to work with him, it’ll be dream-like. I want to work with Nasir, Rasika Duggal, and Tabu Ma’am. Devindu Sharma is another actor that I really think is very nice. In female actors, I like Alia Bhatt.

In the future, what type of role would you like to take on and why?

I think I realized after working in Gulmohar I used to come home happy from the set. People used to work sincerely and the treatment was very good. I am very clear that I want to work on very good projects. Not the role but I want to connect with people. I want challenging roles, also want to lead projects. I have done it in the past, but that is always very challenging and exciting. So leading very good, very well-written scripts backed by very accomplished and invested directors and team is what I look forward to.

What are your upcoming projects?

I have done a film Mai Ladega which is directed by Gaurav Rahnai, Katakar’s film. I will also be a part of the Yash Raj project which is the Railway Men.