Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics!

Ridhi Dogra takes a quick break to unwind, goes on a retreat to rejuvenate. Lets check out what’s the latest happening at her end and find out more about her. Come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
24 May,2023 20:01:36
Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics!

Actress Ridhi Dogra is a well-known face in the television and web space. Having consistently captivated audiences with her impeccable performances, the actress has flied down south for a quick unwind.

After hectic schedule of shoot and dubbing, Ridhi Dogra took a quick get away amidst nature while embracing her spiritual side! Escaping the city hustle, the actress has visited Sadguru’s Isha Foundation Center for a quick wellness programme.

Seeking solace amidst nature and embracing the principles of slow living, Dogra indulged in a rejuvenating experience and shared some images from there on her social media.

Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics! 809904

Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics! 809905

Ridhi Dogra embraces spiritual side, takes a break from the city hustle, check out pics! 809906

In these images she can be seen in front of the Shiva statue, Ridhi seems extremely relaxed and happy in these posts.

On the work front, Ridhi Dogra will be starring in Asur 2 and one more web show both alongside Barun Sobti. She is also be seen in much-awaited films Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan and Salman Khan led Tiger 3.

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

