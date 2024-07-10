Riyaz Aly Teases Fans With His New Song’ Iss Barsaatein,’ Unveils Poster Look, Check Out!

The internet sensation Riyaz Aly is a well-known influencer with young female followers. The youthful sensation gained popularity through TikTok videos. He quickly rose to prominence across the nation. Riyaz has become one of the most popular female crushes. The child now entertains his followers by creating reels and videos and posting updates on Instagram. Recently, Riyaz shared a poster picture of his new song. Fans are excited to see how he appears. Check out the poster below!

Riyaz Aly’s Instagram Post-

Taking to the Instagram post, Riyaz Aly shared a poster picture featuring Riyaz Aly as he appears in a white sheer fabric with a half-sleeves shirt and styles his hair in a side-partition sleek wet hairstyle, and on the other hand, Rishita Kothari looks stunning in a brown traditional look with sheer organza cut-work dupatta. She styles her look with a middle-partition straight hairstyle and accessories her look with earrings. In the photo, both are seen posing closely in the heavy rain and unveiling the stunning song poster picture.

By sharing the post, Riyaz Aly wrote, “Are you ready to fall in love with #Issbarsaat.”

About Song-

The “Iss Barsaat” song is produced by Anshul Garg and sung by singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva. Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev provide music. Dhruwal and Jigar Mulani directed the song. The song teaser will be out on 12th July 2024 at 11 A.M. on YouTube on the PlayDMF channel.

