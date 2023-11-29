Siddharth Nigam & Riyaz Aly Are Heartthrob Hunks In Dashing Outfits

The dashing boys of the entertainment world, Siddharth Nigam and Riyaz Aly, never fail to rule over hearts with their stints. Apart from that, they are also known to captivate hearts with their stunning fashion moments. From charming casuals to top-notch pantsuits and stunning kurta pajamas, they have the skill to pull off everything effortlessly. And in recent photos, they embrace heartthrob glam in dashing outfits. Let’s check out.

Siddharth Nigam’s Black Glam

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor knows how to grab all the attention towards him with her take on fashion, and this new look is no exception. Siddharth Nigam opts for a black shirt paired with comfortable loose pants. He makes hearts flutter with the upper unbuttoned shirt. However, the black glasses give him a charming appearance.

Riyaz Aly’s Blue Pantsuit

Absolutely stunning! Riyaz is a ruler of millions of hearts for his amazing Fashion choices. In the latest photos, he opts for a super stylish blue pantsuit. The outfit includes a white shirt underneath a blue waistcoat paired with a matching blazer and pants. He opts for a silver watch to add an extra dose of sophistication. With his style, Riyaz looks nothing short of a heartthrob.

