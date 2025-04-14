Avneet Kaur Opens Up On Scary Yet Funny Habit Of Siddharth Nigam On Aladdin Sets

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam have been everyone’s favorites since Aladdin days. Their chemistry, banter, and friendship on-screen and off-screen were the highlights. The duo are still friends with each other, and recalling the old times, the actress highlighted Siddharth’s scariest yet funny habit, which he used to do on the show sets.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Avneet Kaur opened up about her personal, professional, and social media life. However, when the actress was asked about someone who used to do something naughty on the sets, Avneet recalled Siddharth Nigam’s name, sharing the whole story. The Aladdin actress revealed that she has noticed Siddharth’s scary yet funny habit of sneaking into other people’s phones.

Further, Avneet emphasized that Siddharth used to sneak into others’ phones casually like he would sit with everyone normally, and suddenly, he used to check out their phones quickly. However, laughing out loud, she revealed that she asked herself to be careful with him. However, Avneet called Siddharth’s habit cool as she could not do this, but he could.

Avneet Kaur and Siddharth Nigam have worked together in two shows, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. They are also good friends in real life. Currently, Avneet is working on her upcoming film Love In Vietnam, while Siddharth last appeared in Blue Tick opposite Parul Gulati.