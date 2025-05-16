JioHotstar ‘Hai Junoon’ Review: Fails To Bring Originality; Talents Wasted

Hai Junoon, which premiered on JioHotstar on 16 May 2025, is a musical drama set against the backdrop of Anderson College in Mumbai. Here, two groups, The Misfits and The Supersonics, compete fiercely over music and dance.

Episodes and Release

Total Episodes: 20* Length: Each episode is 21 to 43 minutes

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: 16 May 2025

Cast

Pearl Saldana (Jacqueline Fernandez) – The Misfits’ mentor, who gives courage to her students. Gagan Ahuja (Neil Nitin Mukesh) – The Supersonics’ strict leader, who believes in discipline. Professor Iyer (Boman Irani) – Experienced college guide, whose presence adds some seriousness to the story. Sabi (Sumedh Mudgalkar) – A boy who comes out of difficult circumstances and joins The Misfits. Bikram (Siddharth Nigam) – A Talented but a little confused artist.



The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Priyank Sharma, Yukti Thareja, Kunwar Amar and Anusha Mani, but the script does not give them much chance to emerge.

Story

The story seems interesting in the beginning, but gradually the excitement starts to cool down. After a while, it feels like everything has been seen before, a story running on the same old formula, where two groups clash, some emotions, some flashbacks, and a lot of dialogues that lack substance.

Music

An attempt has been made to make the music of the series special. A total of 40 songs, composed by Shankar Mahadevan and voiced by big names like Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, and Mohit Chauhan.

But the question arises: was every song necessary?

And most importantly, why remixes of old songs every time?

There could have been a new story, there could have been new songs as well. This musical series seems to run away from originality.

Opinion

Hai Junoon has no dearth of talent, but the storyline and presentation make it dull. Old things have been presented as new. It seems as if an attempt has been made to forcibly adopt foreign content in this show. Stylish clothes, heavy dialogues in English, but the question is, who can connect with it?

There is nothing to learn from the story, nor any knowledge. It is just a story running on a straight line, which has neither a head nor tail.

So, what are the viewers gaining by watching such a show? When they already have many better options, why waste their time?

People still like a good story, soulful music and emotional content. They have a different taste, which is nowhere to be seen in such pretentious dramas.

There is no depth to it, there is nothing to learn either. Yes, if you are looking for some time pass, and do not want to use your brain too much, then this show is fine for binge-watch.

Rating: 2.5/5

‘A musical drama full of passion, but incomplete emotions’.