Siddharth Nigam on Rising Strong: ‘Rejection Tested Me, But Belief Kept Me Going

Actor Siddharth Nigam, who has grown from a television heartthrob to a rising star in the digital space, is all set to make a powerful comeback with his much-anticipated web series. The show’s teaser dropped recently, and within moments, fans flooded social media with excitement, admiration, and pure love — something Siddharth is deeply moved by.

Opening up for the first time since the teaser release, Siddharth shared an emotional note expressing his heartfelt gratitude to fans and well-wishers.

“From the heart — I’m overwhelmed by the love on the teaser. It’s hard to explain what I’m feeling… a mix of joy, emotion, and a quiet ‘finally.’ I know I’ve been a little distant, but I wasn’t gone — I was manifesting this moment,” Siddharth shared.

The actor, who first won hearts as a young gymnast turned actor on Indian television, has had an inspiring journey filled with highs, lows, and quiet perseverance. Known for his dedication and passion, Siddharth revealed he’s been through moments of doubt but never gave up on the dream.

“I’ve faced rejections, questioned myself, but never stopped believing. From TV blockbusters to now stepping into a big web series — this isn’t just my win; it’s ours. This is just the beginning,” he wrote.

Siddharth’s fans have stood by him throughout — whether it was his breakout performance in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, his stint in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, or his foray into films. This new project marks a significant turning point, which he believes starts a new era.

“Thank you for believing in that hopeful kid… I’m here now, and I’m not stopping. Let’s make history together,” he signed off.