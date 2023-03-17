Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are two of the most celebrated and loved young actors and digital sensations that we have in the country. Both of them started their respective work in the Hindi TV industry many years back as child artistes and today, they are certainly reaping the benefits of all the hard work and efforts that they have put from their end. The two of them also worked together in the popular TV serial ‘Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ and well, chemistry in the show was quite lit and sensational in the true sense of the term. Both Siddharth and Avneet are loved immensely by the audience and both of them too do the best from their end.

One of the best things about the two is that apart from the fact that they are good actors, they also take their social media game very seriously. In today’s time when social media plays such an important role in shaping up an actor’s career, they do it with brilliance and perfection and well, credit must be given to them for the same. Well, to tell you about their latest posts, Siddharth Nigam is currently seen flexing his chiseled back and abs and we assure you that all the girls out there are sweating. On the other hand, do you also want to check out what’s happening at Avneet’s end? Well, the post below says it all. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and wonderful, right folks?