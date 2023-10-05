Steal Party Wear Sarees From Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia, And Jannat Zubair

Highlights

Avneet Kaur looks like a desi girl in a silk saree.

Aditi Bhatia is the hot diva in the glitter georgette saree.

Jannat Zubair looks alluring in a tissue saree.

Who would not like to be the star of the party? Undoubtedly, everyone wants to be the one. And if you too are looking for something like that, then steal these party-wear sarees from social media sensations Avneet Kaur, Aditi Bhatia, and Jannat Zubair.

Avneet Kaur’s Silver Silk Saree

Show your desi-ness in the modern allure like Avneet Kaur in the plain silver silk saree with a very thin border. The stylish blouse complements her look. The diamond necklace and gajra bun make Avneet look ready to go for a traditional party.

Aditi Bhatia’s Glittery Georgette Saree

Be the sassy queen of the party like Aditi Bhatia in the sparkle of green glitter georgette saree. She pairs the six-yard saree with a satin shiny sultry blouse. The gold earrings and rosy makeup give a sense of sensuality.

Jannat Zubair’s Tissue Saree

Get that desired look for ethnic parties like Jannat Zubair in this alluring yellow saree with threadwork. She pairs the look with a backless plain blouse. At the same time, the attractive makeup and the hairstyle make her the star of the hour.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.