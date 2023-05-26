ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | Celebrities

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe

Avneet Kaur has always had the potential and ability to burn hearts with perfection. Well, in her latest post, we get to see that she has coloured her hair blue and we love it. Let's check out the latest happening at her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 May,2023 09:59:52
Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe

Avneet Kaur is one of the most droolworthy and beautiful personalities that we have in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space at present. The gorgeous diva has been a part of the entertainment industry for the longest time, ever since she’s been a child artiste and well, we have been incredibly proud of her entire journey till date. Whatever Avneet Kaur has managed to achieve in her professional career till date has been entirely because of her hard work and efforts and well, we truly love it and how. We must note that whenever Avneet shares new and interesting photos, videos and Instagram reels on her social media handle, netizens love to admire them for all the right reasons.

Check out what Avneet Kaur has shared from her end on her Instagram now:

When it comes to raising the swag and sensuality quotient, oomph game like a true powerhouse of an artiste, Avneet Kaur loves to do it effortlessly and how. Well, this time however, the diva is seen flexing her new strong hair game. No folks, she hasn’t really got a new hairstyle yet. Well, what’s grabbing attention is the fact that she’s actually coloured her hair blue. But hey, is it just a temporary colour done for a particular shoot or has she actually coloured in blue? Well, we leave it on you to check out and figure out the same. Well, here you go –

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe 810277

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe 810278

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe 810279

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe 810280

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe 810281

Trending: Avneet Kaur colours her hair blue, internet in awe 810282

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful in the true sense of the term, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool
Avneet Kaur turns into a mermaid, takes a dip in the pool
Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files
Take cues from Avneet Kaur and Anushka Sen’s quintessential style files
Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan?
Scoop: Is Avneet Kaur working in a project with Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan?
Avneet Kaur is busy juggling between trends, come check out
Avneet Kaur is busy juggling between trends, come check out
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Avneet Kaur and Vishal Jethwa are lost in each other's eyes, what's cooking?
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Siddharth Nigam to Avneet Kaur: Young TV stars who own swanky expensive cars
Latest Stories
Maverick Malayalam Director Rosshan Andrrews To Make His Hindi Debut With Shahid Kapoor Starrer
Maverick Malayalam Director Rosshan Andrrews To Make His Hindi Debut With Shahid Kapoor Starrer
Romantic TV Celebs: Divyanka Tripathi gives shoutout to hubby Vivek Dahiya, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic video with Aly Goni goes viral
Romantic TV Celebs: Divyanka Tripathi gives shoutout to hubby Vivek Dahiya, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic video with Aly Goni goes viral
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ketan calls off his wedding with Palki
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Ketan calls off his wedding with Palki
Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic
Esha Gupta's irresistible pink magic
Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure in new photodump (major hotness alert)
Anushka Sen flaunts curvaceous structure in new photodump (major hotness alert)
Mouni Roy finds an admirer in Ankita Lokhande
Mouni Roy finds an admirer in Ankita Lokhande
Read Latest News