Avneet Kaur doesn’t fail to keep us dazzled with her regular Instagram posts. The actress who became a star soon after she ventured as a dance contestant in the reality show Dance India Dance, has now come a long way. The actress continues to keep us in the vibe of her stunning dance moves every now and then, owing to that, she has now shared yet another dance video on social media, leaving us dazzled.

In the video, that Kaur shared, we can see her wearing a white crop top along with baggy denim jeans. The actress completed the look with her long black hair that she completed with pink cap. The actress showed some stunning moves in her latest video, where she can be spotted showing some dope moves to the song Kudiyee Ni Teri. She rounded it off with a pair of pink sneakers.

Sharing the video, Avneet Kaur captioned it saying, “On looppppp 😍 💥#KudiyeeNiTeri”, here take a look at the video-

Work Folio

Avneet Kaur debuted on the screen with the dance reality show DID. Later to that, Kaur emerged as a star and acted in several tv shows to date. The actress has also acted in films like Mardaani and Mardaani 2 alongside Rani Mukherji. Avneet’s amazing acting prowess in Mardaani earned her immense praise from the Indian audience.

As of now, Kaur is busy with her upcoming flick Tiku Weds Sheru. Which is currently under post-production and will soon hit the screens. The film also stars the finest actor from Bollywood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and is banked by Manikarnika Films.

Are you already grooving in her dance vibes? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates on digital divas stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.