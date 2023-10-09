Wardrobe Essentials: Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur & Jannat Zubair’s style guide [Photos]

Highlights:

Aashika Bhatia rocks traditional red with golden zari work, emphasizing the importance of ethnic wear.

Avneet Kaur flaunts the versatility of an all-white outfit, paired with a sleek golden neckpiece.

Jannat Zubair’s tangerine off-shoulder top and white pants exude vibrant, playful style.

Wardrobe essentials? More like wardrobe adventures! Aashika Bhatia, Avneet Kaur, and Jannat Zubair are not just celebrities; they’re style sensations! These three dynamic fashionistas have the fashion world on their fingertips, and they’re not afraid to have some fun with their outfits. So, buckle up, because we’re about to set off on a style journey filled with glam, sass, and a whole lot of fabulous! Get ready to steal some style secrets and make your wardrobe a runway itself, as we bring these stars’ stylish style guides from the rundown.

Aashika Bhatia keeps it ethnic in red

When you are on the verge of sorting out your fashion wardrobe, well, finally! Never ever give an oversight to the ethnics. Trust me! You need them, ladies! No matter what style quotient you carry out there, but when you are an Indian, ethnic is quintessential. To style up for those quick festive parties, or something traditional to Indian roots, these ethnic numbers can always be the anchor to your fashion boat.

And Aashika Bhatia definitely has the perfecto to pick. The diva can be seen wearing a gorgeous red salwar suit with beautiful golden zari work. She neatened it up with her straight blonde locks and minimal makeup. Check out-

Avneet Kaur tells you why to ‘white’ it out

When in doubt, white it out! Any day, anytime, anywhere. No ifs or buts, fashionistas! That colour while is definitely a delicate one especially if you are someone very clumsy; but it still can be your all-time buddy from the closet hangers. That colour suits all your errands. Avneet Kaur, here can be seen in a white co-ord set with beige subtle stripes. She teamed it off with a sleek ponytail, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes and pink lips. She rounded it off with a sleek golden neckpiece. Check it out below-

Jannat Zubair’s tangerine twirl

Jannat Zubair’s tangerine orange off-shoulder top and white pants combo is like a burst of sunshine on a fashionably cloudy day! The audacious orange paired with the crisp white bottoms is a vibrant recipe for fun in the world of fashion. And who could miss that stylish messy hairbun, the dewy soft eyes, and the understated nude lips? It’s like she’s whispering fashion secrets in a language only the chic can understand. And that chic neck piece? It’s the dazzling cherry on top of this fashion sundae! Jannat Zubair’s look is proof that when you mix colours, style, and a dash of confidence, you get a winning outfit that’s as playful as it is fashionable.

And that’s a wrap for your wardrobe essentials. Get your notepad handy and pen these down, and get ready to set the world ablaze!