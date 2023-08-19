ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves

Avneet Kaur is a renowned diva in the entertainment world. Recently the beauty flaunted her love for Kathak with her skillful dance moves in the latest video. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Aug,2023 10:15:45
Watch: Avneet Kaur Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves

The sensational Avneet Kaur is keeping the social media game on point with her latest dance video. She is a social media bug who loves you to share every update with her fans. With her stunning dance, the beauty is captivating our hearts in the latest video.

Avneet Kaur’s Flaunts Classical Kathak Dance Moves

Taking to her Instagram, Avneet Kaur shared a video of herself from her Kathak dance class. In the clip, she can be seen dancing her heart out with her pro-kathak moves. The diva, without a break, performed; her energy and expressions were eye-catching. The high-energy performance undoubtedly hooked you throughout the video. Also, many of you might have watched it more than just once.

The actress amazed us with her kathak dance moves in a firey and stunning avatar as she wore a blood-red plain kurta with a sharara pajama and matching dupatta. She performed gracefully with the ‘ghoongru’ tied in both her legs.

The actress shared the post with the caption, “When the soul dances from within.” Avneet, in her caption, revealed the name of the dance teacher she is taking her Kathak dance classes. Her Kathak teacher’s name is Rajendra Chaturvedi. The actress often shares her love for dance, especially Kathak. And it’s safe to say she has learned the art quite well.

Did you enjoy Avneet Kaur’s amazing Kathak dance moves? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.

