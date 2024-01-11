Watch: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare engage in a dreamy romantic dance, fans in awe

The enchanting wedding saga of Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood stalwart Aamir Khan, and Nupur Shikhare has taken the internet by storm. Official wedding photos have been unveiled, showcasing the couple’s ‘surreal’ white wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The picturesque event, held at the Taj Aravali Resort and Spa, unfolded with grace and elegance, leaving spectators in awe.

Ira Khan’s parents, the celebrated actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, took on the heartwarming role of walking their daughter down the aisle. The ceremony was a beautiful blend of tradition and contemporary romance, reflecting the couple’s unique love story.

Photos of Aamir Khan are going viral, where we could see the father a bit welled up.

Adding to the charm, a viral video from the wedding captured the couple’s joyous walk down the aisle, both beaming with happiness. The internet was set abuzz as the newlyweds graced the stage, sharing a delightful dance that radiated pure bliss. In a moment that melted hearts, Nupur Shikhare planted a tender kiss on Ira’s forehead, symbolizing their love and commitment.

Check out here:

The video has become a sensation, spreading like wildfire across social media platforms and encapsulating the magic of their special day. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding has not only become a visual treat for fans but has also set new standards for wedding goals, epitomizing love, joy, and the magic of union.