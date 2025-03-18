A visibly emotional Ira Khan leaves with Aamir Khan; netizens slam paparrazi

Aamir Khan and his daughter, Ira Khan, were seen together in Mumbai on Monday. Photos and videos of their meeting surfaced online, drawing reactions from social media users. Some fans speculated that Ira appeared emotional during their interaction.

In a widely shared clip, Ira was seen speaking to Aamir before walking away. The actor called her back, embraced her, and kissed her forehead before getting into his car. Ira then left the location separately in her own vehicle.

For the outing, Aamir wore a blue T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers, while Ira opted for a black T-shirt, pants, and matching shoes. Observers in the comment section noted her expressions, with some suggesting she might have been on the verge of tears. A few users urged photographers to respect her privacy, while others expressed concern about her well-being.

Ira has previously spoken about her struggles with mental health. In 2020, she shared that she had been diagnosed with clinical depression. Over the years, she has openly discussed her experiences, aiming to raise awareness about mental well-being.

On the personal front, Ira and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, marked their first wedding anniversary in January. The couple legally formalized their marriage on January 3, 2024, through a registered ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a wedding celebration.

Neither Aamir nor Ira has commented on the recent speculation. However, their bond has been evident on multiple occasions, with the father-daughter duo often seen together at public events.