Digital | Celebrities

Avneet Kaur, after a long time, shared a new blog on her YouTube, and fans expressed their excitement for SidNeet- Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur's jodi from Aladdin

Avneet Kaur is basking in the glory of her successful stints in the film world with OTT hits like Tiku Weds Sheru and Love Ki Arrange Marriage. Besides that, she is also creating a buzz in the headlines for her amazing fashion sense. The actress always comes up with something new, whether talking about her new character in her projects or gracing any event with a trendy look. However, she surprised her fans today by uploading a new blog on her YouTube channel, fuming speculations about Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur’s reunion.

On Saturday, 31st August, Avneet shared a blog showcasing insights from her recent vacations across different places. The new video is close to Avneet, and she captioned it, “From my gallery to your heart (with a red heart).” The video shows a glimpse of Avneet enjoying her time on her recent Italy vacation and serene moments from her time on beaches. Throughout the video, Avneet looked happy and enjoyed every moment, living life to the fullest.

Undoubtedly, fans enjoyed Avneet’s new dump, but some shared their wish to see Avneet and Siddharth Nigam together on screens, while others expressed their excitement for Aladdin 4. However, there were no such statements from the actress or the makers.

A user wrote, “Vote for aladin season 4. With our sidneet.” The other said, “Missing moments with Siddharth.” “Sultana yasmeen … Shazada aladin . #sidneetforever,” commented the third.